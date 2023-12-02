Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 4.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.20. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.20%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

