Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $353,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,050,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 994,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.40 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Further Reading

