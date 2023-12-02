Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 39.7% in November

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Light Price Performance
Shares of LGSXY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Light has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
About Light
