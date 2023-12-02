Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.91. 121,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $439.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36. Limbach has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $41.02.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $127.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMB. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Limbach by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 269,814 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Limbach by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 119,513 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

