Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

VZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 20,762,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,198,416. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

