Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.59. 4,929,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $157.76.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
