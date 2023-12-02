Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 19,500 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EVERTEC by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.06. 361,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,208. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

