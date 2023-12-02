Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 9,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.73. 702,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

