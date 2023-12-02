Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.65. 5,400,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,798. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.24.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

