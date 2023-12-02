Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. 16,973,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,177,568. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

