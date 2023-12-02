Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,107. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.