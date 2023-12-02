Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 3,930 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 32,077,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,161,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

