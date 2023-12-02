Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,970 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

