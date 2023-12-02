Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,970 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.