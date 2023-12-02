Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Decreases Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,107 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Stock Up 14.5 %

iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.61 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.