Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $386,000 Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 351,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

