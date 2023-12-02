Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARG

About CarGurus

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.