Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $211,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRM traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.00. 14,538,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,325,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

