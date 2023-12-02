Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $430,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ON by 379.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after buying an additional 2,897,032 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ON by 1,022.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ON by 43.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ON by 2,918.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,844,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

ON Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ON stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,059. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.15. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.