Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,545,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,459,000 after acquiring an additional 249,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRT. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

