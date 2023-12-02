Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 105.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.69. 1,628,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,540. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $185.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

