Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Expensify during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 627,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,989. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.32. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,059.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 168,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $418,857.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,095,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,595,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $1,042,798.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,059.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,820 shares of company stock worth $1,745,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXFY shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital cut Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

