Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 10,808 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $113,769.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,169.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $153,227.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,490,746 shares of company stock valued at $30,598,990. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshworks stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 3,719,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,569. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

