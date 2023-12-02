Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 37,342 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.60 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

