Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 1,783 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,556,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 467,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

