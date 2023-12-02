London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

