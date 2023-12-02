London Co. of Virginia Has $3.25 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.27. 270,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.97 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

