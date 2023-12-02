London Co. of Virginia Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Amgen were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.45. 2,303,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

