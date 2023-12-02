London Co. of Virginia Sells 239 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GATX by 125.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GATX by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). GATX had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

