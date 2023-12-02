Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $5.09 on Friday, hitting $203.92. 2,965,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,362. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.