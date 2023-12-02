Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.06

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$16.33. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 183,380 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark upgraded Lundin Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.3658744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 98.21%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

