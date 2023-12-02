Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 1.881 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and retail financial services primarily in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) segments. The BFS segment offers a range of personal banking, wealth management, and business banking products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients.
