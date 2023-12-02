Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,197.04 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $28.18 million and $39,197.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,434.58 or 0.99935721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010831 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000678 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,652.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

