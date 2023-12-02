MELD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.04 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $29.04 million and $1.45 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MELD has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,168,830,103 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01284334 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,571,596.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

