MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in November

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

MRPRF stock remained flat at $9.95 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

