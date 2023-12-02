MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in November

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
MRPRF stock remained flat at $9.95 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
