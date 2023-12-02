MetisDAO Price Hits $21.31 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $97.25 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $21.31 or 0.00054962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.77 or 1.00015603 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003898 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.91707311 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,033,910.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

