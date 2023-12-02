Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.23

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.23 and traded as low as $50.31. Metro shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 445 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MTRAF
Metro Stock Performance
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.