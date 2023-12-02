Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.23

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.23 and traded as low as $50.31. Metro shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Metro from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Metro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTRAF

Metro Stock Performance

Metro Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16.

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.