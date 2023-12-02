Mina (MINA) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Mina has a total market cap of $770.41 million and approximately $41.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,100,740,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,451,268 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,100,489,932.8400393 with 1,011,077,716.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.74441348 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $68,728,164.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

