Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.70

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.70 and traded as low as $3.26. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 457 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.
About Mitsubishi Motors
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.
