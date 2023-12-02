Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $84.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $172.74 or 0.00437733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,464.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00183157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00578023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00122876 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,365,860 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

