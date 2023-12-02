Moonbeam One Day Volume Tops $8.49 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $216.64 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00056592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002027 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,564,211 coins and its circulating supply is 791,549,352 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.