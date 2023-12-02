Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $217.51 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $217.51 million and $7.27 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00056961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002077 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,491,933 coins and its circulating supply is 791,495,747 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

