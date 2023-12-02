Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.27

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.27 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 75.81 ($0.96). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 46,209 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOTR

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The firm has a market cap of £77.02 million, a PE ratio of -8,540.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.57.

In related news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.07), for a total transaction of £42,500 ($53,681.95). 19.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorpoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.