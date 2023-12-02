Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Movado Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MOV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Movado Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Movado Group by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOV

About Movado Group

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.