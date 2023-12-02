Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.
Movado Group Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE MOV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.
Movado Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on MOV
About Movado Group
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Movado Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.