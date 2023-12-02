MXC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $33.33 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 5,329,931,600 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.00589308 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,771,753.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

