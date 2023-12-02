My DeFi Pet Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $765,214.35 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003066 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000249 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014912 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004740 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

