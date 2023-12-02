NEAR Protocol Price Hits $2.00 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $121.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00005147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004620 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,373,422 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,373,422 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.93390159 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $100,314,021.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

