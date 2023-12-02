NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00005064 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $132.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002027 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,373,422 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,003,373,422 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.93390159 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $100,314,021.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

