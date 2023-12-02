Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NCPL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 334,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.21. Netcapital has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

