Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NHS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 233,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,868. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
