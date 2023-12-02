Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NHS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 233,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,868. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.