Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,399. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

